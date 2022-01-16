Virat Kohli's Test captaincy in numbers: A look at staggering records by King Kohli
Image: BCCI
Kohli has scored 5864 runs in 68 matches since then, including 20 hundreds and 18 half-centuries at an average of 54.80.
Image: BCCI
Kohli has led India to 40 Test wins, 11 draws, and 17 losses out of the 68 matches he has played as the captain of the side.
Image: BCCI
Kohli has the fourth-best win percentage as captain in Tests after Steve Waugh, Don Bradman, and Ricky Ponting.
Image: BCCI
India never lost a Test series at home since Kohli took over as captain. India have won 11 out of 11 Test series as home under his captaincy.
Image: BCCI
It was under Kohli's captaincy that India won its first-ever Test series in Australia.
Image: BCCI