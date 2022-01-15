Virat Kohli's Test captaincy record outside Asia
Virat Kohli has won a stunning four games and drawn another two as he is undefeated while playing in the West Indies.
His record in New Zealand though is not so great as he has played two and lost two as skipper there.
Kohli has a decent record in England having played ten of which he has lost six, drawn one and won three.
In Australia, he has led India to two wins, three losses and two draws in the seven he has captained.
In South Africa, he has a good record even though he has yet to win a series there with two wins and three losses.
In total, that brings his record to 11 wins, five draws and 14 losses in the 30 matches he has led India outside of Asia.
