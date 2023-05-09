Vishal Tiwari
May 09 ,2023
Virat vs Rohit: Who is better in IPL 2023?
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is currently in very poor form in the ongoing IPL.
Image: BCCI
Rohit has played 11 matches and has scored 191 runs at a dismal average of 17.36 and strike rate of 124.83.
Image: BCCI
Rohit has scored just 1 half-century and has been dismissed on duck in back-to-back matches.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is giving a contrasting performance for RCB in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer at the moment with six half-centuries in 11 matches.
Image: BCCI
Kohli has smashed 420 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 133.75.
Image: BCCI
