Virat vs Sachin: Who has better stats after 500 matches?
Here is a look at who among Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli is ahead after 500 international matches in terms of stats.
Team India batter Virat Kohli became the 4th Indian cricketer and 10th in the world to play 500 international games.
Virat Kohli achieved the milestone against West Indies in the second Test match at Trinidad.
India legend Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of playing most international matches in the history of world cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar has played a total of 664 international matches and has scored 34357 runs at an average of 48.52.
However, Virat Kohli is ahead of Sachin Tendulkar if we have a look at the batting stats of both the players after 500 international matches.
Virat Kohli on one end scored 25,461 runs at an average of 53.48 whereas Tendulkar made a total of 24,839 runs at an average of 48.51.
Virat Kohli has scored a total of 25,461 runs at an average of 53.48 which also includes 75 centuries and 131 half-centuries.
Virat Kohli is ahead in tons as well and has scored hit 75 tons and 131 fifties whereas Tendulkar's tally ends up at 75 hundreds and 114 half-centuries.
