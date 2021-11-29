Virgil Abloh's note-worthy designs for Louis Vuitton & others
Image: Instagram/@virgilabloh
Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton runway show starred many prominent celebrities namely Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi and others
Image: AP
Virgil Abloh's Off-White and Nike tennis uniform collaborated for Serena Williams' 2018 U.S. Open dress
Image: AP
Virgil Abloh also designed the memorable wedding dress of the actor, Hailey Bieber
Image: Instagram/@haileybieber
Virgil's first brand, Pyrex served as a predecessor for Off-White which recently unveiled a set of clothes in memory of the late designer
Image: Twitter/@virgilabloh
The late Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh also created some of the iconic covers for several prominent albums over the last few years
Image: Twitter/@virgilabloh
Virgil Abloh designed Timothee Chalamet's Met Gala 2019 attire that won fans' hearts
Image: AP
Virgil Abloh also designed a line of shirts for Kanye West’s 2016 album Life Of Pablo
Image: Instagram/Virgilablohfanpage