Vivo launches its first foldable smartphone called the Vivo X Fold: Check specs here
Image: Vivo
Vivo has launched its first foldable smartphone called the Vivo X Fold. The smartphone has a secondary display and a quad-rear camera setup.
The Vivo X Fold has two in-display fingerprint scanners, one on the secondary display and the other on the primary display.
The Vivo X Fold comes with an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display on the smartphone is a 6.53-inch 120HZ display.
The rear panel of the smartphone has four camera lenses, including a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP periscope telephoto lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide angle lens.
Other details of the smartphone include stereo speakers, Bluetooth v5.2, and a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging.
The Vivo X Fold comes in three elegant colours, including light blue, black and grey. While it has not been launched in the international market yet, the equivalent pricing of the smartphone is around Rs. 1,07,000.
