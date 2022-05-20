Vivo TWS 2 ANC launched in India: Check specifications and price here
The Vivo TWS 2 ANC are equipped with 12.2mm drivers to produce rich bass.
The wireless earphones support several audio codecs including SBC/AAC.aptX Adaptive.
The earphones support Google Assistant and connect via the companion smartphone over Bluetooth v5.2.
The earphones deliver up to 4.3 hours of playtime with ANC and 7.3 hours without ANC. Additionally, the charger packs up to 29 hours of battery life.
The earphones are available in two different colours. While this image shows the Starry Blue variant, the other images show Moonlight White variant.
The Vivo TWS 2 ANC will be available for Rs. 5,999 from May 25 from the official website of the company.
