Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 13 ,2022
VVS Laxman accompanies Chahar, Dhawan as Team India leave for Zimbabwe tour; See Pics
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
The Indian cricket team has departed for their ODI tour of Zimbabwe. VVS Laxman will be India's acting head coach for the series.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Shikhar Dhawan will be India's vice-captain, while Deepak Chahar makes a return. Prasidh Krishna will be one of the key pacers for India.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
The Indian ODI squad for the Zimbabwe tour will feature Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda as the key allrounders, alongside Chahar.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Mohammad Siraj will be India's lead pacer in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Rahul Tripathi has received a Team India call up for the series, while Gaikwad will be the back up opener and might play down the order.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
KL Rahul has been named as India's skipper and will be making a comeback into the team.
Image: bcci.tv
Shikhar Dhawan was initially named as the captain of the team, but will now play as the deputy to KL Rahul.
Image: bcci.tv
Players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and captain Rohit Sharma have been rested from the squad.
Image: bcci.tv
The India vs Zimbabwe three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin on August 18.
Image: bcci.tv
