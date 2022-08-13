Jigyanshushri Mahanta

Aug 13 ,2022

VVS Laxman accompanies Chahar, Dhawan as Team India leave for Zimbabwe tour; See Pics
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
The Indian cricket team has departed for their ODI tour of Zimbabwe. VVS Laxman will be India's acting head coach for the series. Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Shikhar Dhawan will be India's vice-captain, while Deepak Chahar makes a return. Prasidh Krishna will be one of the key pacers for India. Image: @BCCI/Twitter
The Indian ODI squad for the Zimbabwe tour will feature Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda as the key allrounders, alongside Chahar. Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Mohammad Siraj will be India's lead pacer in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Rahul Tripathi has received a Team India call up for the series, while Gaikwad will be the back up opener and might play down the order. Image: @BCCI/Twitter
KL Rahul has been named as India's skipper and will be making a comeback into the team. Image: bcci.tv
Shikhar Dhawan was initially named as the captain of the team, but will now play as the deputy to KL Rahul. Image: bcci.tv
Players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and captain Rohit Sharma have been rested from the squad. Image: bcci.tv
The India vs Zimbabwe three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin on August 18. Image: bcci.tv
Find Out More