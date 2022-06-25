VVS Laxman, Hardik Pandya conduct first training session as India head coach and captain
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With Rahul Dravid in England for the fifth ENG vs IND Test, VVS Laxman will coach Team India against Ireland in the two T20Is.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Similarly, Hardik Pandya will also lead Team India for the first time after an outstanding IPL 2022 season, in which he led GT to their maiden title.
Image: BCCI
Ahead of the first T20I against Ireland on June 26, VVS Laxman could be seen providing his insights as the team formed a huddle and carefully listened.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With Rishabh Pant having joined the Test side, either Dinesh Karthik or Ishan Kishan is expected to be the wicket-keeper against Ireland.
Image: AP
Dinesh Karthik has been in the spotlight for a while now, ever since he brilliantly played the role of the finisher for RCB in the recently concluded IPL 2022 season.
Image: bcci.tv
Ishan Kishan became the only Indian played ranked in the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings after smacking two fifties against South Africa in the recently concluded series.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan is likely to be the key bowler for Team India after ending the series against South Africa with brilliant figures of 4/18.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With Umran Malik once again having been selected for the T20I series against Ireland, it remains to be seen whether VVS Laxman would give him a chance.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Team India will take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series on June 26 and 28.
Image: bcci.tv
Both T20Is will take place at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground.
Image: Twitter@BCCI