Waheeda Rehman's birthday: list of the legendary star's most beloved films
Waheeda Rehman's one of most beloved films is the 1965's 'Guide.' She starred alongside Dev Anand in the movie.
The 1959 film 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' saw Waheeda Rehman and Guru Datt share the screen space. The film's plot revolved around a troubled filmmaker, who transforms an orphaned woman into a film star.
In 1957, Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt starred in 'Pyaasa.' The film was directed by Guru Dutt, while S D Burman served as the music director.
The 1969 film 'Khamoshi' followed a nurse, played by Waheeda Rehman, who struggles in balancing her work and personal life as she falls in love with one of the patients.
