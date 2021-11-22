War Heroes conferred Gallantry Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony
President Kovind presented Gallantry Awards to war heroes at Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Nov 22.
IAF Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded the Vir Chakra by President Kovind.
Captain Abhinandan had shot down Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during the Balakot Airstrike on February 27, 2019.
Naib Subedar Sombir was accorded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in J&K. His wife & mother received the award from President Kovind.
Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was posthumously accorded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in an operation where 5 terrorists were eliminated & 200 kg explosive material was recovered. His wife, Lt Nitika Kaul & mother received the award.
Sapper Prakash Jadhav from Corps of Engineers was posthumously accorded the 2nd highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra for neutralising terrorists in an operation in J&K. His wife & mother receive the award from President Kovind.
