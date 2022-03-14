'Warner, Kohli, ABD': Top 7 players with most 50+ scores in IPL
Image: BCCI
David Warner has most fifty-plus scores (54) in his IPL career, which is 8 more than Kohli.
Image: IPL
2nd on the list, Kohli has 47 fifty-plus scores in his IPL career so far and is only behind Warner in the list.
Image: PTI
Shikhar Dhawan has been under the radar but has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL. He is only one behind Kohli.
Image: PTI
'Mr. 360' AB de Villiers leaves a massive legacy in the IPL after scoring 43 half centuries in the tournament.
Image: IPL
Five-time IPL-winning captain, Rohit Sharma has scored 41 fifties for Mumbai Indians and now-defunct Deccan Chargers.
Image: PTI
Raina was nicknamed Mr. IPL by fans for his consistency with the bat in the Indian Premier League. He has 40 fifty-plus scores in IPL.
Image: PTI
Chris Gayle enthralled the audience with smashing displays with the bat. He has hit 37 fifty-plus scores in IPL.
Image: IPL