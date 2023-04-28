Saksham nagar
Apr 28 ,2023
Washington Sundar: walking wounded since 2021
Image: BCCI/IPL
As Washington Sundar is yet again ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023, a look at his timeline of injuries.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Washington Sundar has been constantly getting ruled out of cricketing action due to injuries. He got out for IPL 2022 in 4 games due to split webbing.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Washington Sundar was also ruled out of the IPL 2021 UAE leg due to his finger injury.
Image: AP
Washington Sundar has also missed a lot of matches for the Indian team as well and didn't play the ODIs vs SA and Zimbabwe due to COVID-19 and shoulder injury.
Image: BCCI
Washington Sundar also missed the T20Is vs West Indies due to a hamstring injury in 2022.
Image: BCCI
Washington Sundar will now also miss the rest season of the IPL 2023 due to his hamstring injury.
Image: AP
Find Out More