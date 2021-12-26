Watch these top teen-drama series while you wait for new episodes of 'Riverdale'
Image: Twitter/@Hawkmansworld
'The Vampire Diaries' is set fictional town of Mystic Falls and follows the story of Elena Gilbert who gets involved in a love triangle between two supernatural brothers
Image: Instagram/@thecwtvd
'The Originals' is a spin-off of 'The Vampire Diaries' and follows the story of Mikaelson siblings: Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah.
Image: Instagram/@theoriginals
'Legacies' is a spin-off of 'The Originals' and follows Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall.
Image: Instagram/@thecwtvd
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' is based on the comic book series 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' and tells the story of a young witch named Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka).
Image: Instagram/@sabrinanetflix
'Teen Wolf' revolves around Scott McCall, a high school student who becomes a werewolf after he is bitten by an alpha werewolf.
Image: Instagram/@teenwolf
'Pretty Little Liars' is a teen drama mystery thriller series that follows the lives of five best friends whose gang falls apart after the disappearance of their leader Alison.
Image: Instagram/@prettylittleliars
'Gossip Girl' is teen drama series based on the novel series of the same name and follows the life of a group of teens from New York's Upper East Side.
Image: Instagram/@gossipgirll