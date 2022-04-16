Ways in which Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke stereotypes in their millennial wedding
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ditched the traditional green and yellow outfits for their Mehendi ceremony, and instead opted for matching red designer wear.
While celebrity weddings are largely extravagant affairs, Ranbir and Alia broke the norm as all their wedding festivities happened at Ranbir's Vastu residence.
The Gathbandhan ceremony was performed by the groom's sisters. One can see Riddhima Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor take charge as Kareena stands by their side.
Alia sported a gorgeous ivory ensemble by Sabyasachi, as opposed to the traditional red attires worn by brides. Her minimal makeup is also worth noting.
Ranbir and Alia broke the conventional structure of taking 7 pheras on the wedding and solemnised their marriage with only 4 pheras.
Alia's henna was also minimal yet extremely beautiful. The actor didn't go all out with her Mehendi as opposed to how normally brides prefer henna laden hands.
The unique kaleeras donned by Alia consisted of clouds, bird trinkets in gold and stars as well as Ranbir's favourite number 8.
In another adorable gesture, Ranbir Kapoor got Alia's name written on his hand. His Mehendi design was her name inside a heart, with an infinity symbol.
