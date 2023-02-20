Sanyukta baijal
Feb 20 ,2023
Ways to help you cope with exam stress
Image: Pixabay
Prepare a time table to schedule everything.
Image: Pixabay
Plan an early revision to avoid burden later.
Image: Pixabay
Avoid binge eating as it can increase your stress levels.
Image: Pixabay
Plan studying with your friends as group studies make you learn faster.
Image: Pixabay
Don't forget to give some time to your hobby.
Image: Pixabay
Smile more and stay positive as it can work wonders for your stress.
Image: Pixabay
