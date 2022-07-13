Nehal Gautam
Jul 13 ,2022
WEB: Emmys 2022 Nominations: 'Succession', 'Squid Game' & other series among the top
HBO drama series 'Succession' leads the Emmys 2022 nominations list with a total of 25 nods.
Image: Instagram/@succession
HBO series titled 'The White Lotus' earned 20 nominations at the Emmys 2022.
Apple’s Ted Lasso bagged the second position with 20 nods.
Image: A still from 'Ted Lasso'
Selena Gomez-starrer 'Only Murders in the Building' earned 17 Emmy nominations this year.
Image: Instagram/@onlymurdershulu
The American comedy-drama series 'Hacks' bagged 17 nominations under various categories.
Image: Instagram/@hacks
Zendaya's popular show 'Euphoria' was next in line with 16 nominations.
Image: Instagram/@euphoria
The American drama miniseries 'Dopesick' bagged 14 nods at the Emmys 2022.
Image: Instagram/@dopesickonhulu
The black comedy series 'Barry' also earned 14 nominations.
Image: Instagram/@cine_savant
Even the popular Netflix Korean series 'Squid Game' garnered 14 nominations.
Image: Instagram/@squidgamenetflix
