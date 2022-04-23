Web: Rashmika Mandanna: Inside 'Animal' star's comfy but stylish gym outfits
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna never fails to give away outfit goals, even with her gym wear. This black tank top with checked track pants is surely a nice set.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor is surely a fitness freak and often chooses to wear tank tops and track pants during workouts.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Seemingly, her gym wardrobe consists of several pieces in black.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor looked stunning as she sported a grey coloured sleeveless tee on black track pants at the gym.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She once went for an outdoor workout at the beach in a black top and matching shorts.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor also flaunted her body in a sports bra and black track pants.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She surely gave away gym outfit goals with this pink sleeveless top and black shorts.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna