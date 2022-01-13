Web Story - 'The Walking Dead' to 'Peaky Blinders', Popular TV Shows Ending in 2022
Image: Instagram/@amcthewalkingdead/@peakyblindersofficial
'The Walking Dead' season 11, premiered on August 22, 2021, will be the last and final season of the show and will conclude in 2022.
Image: Instagram/@amcthewalkingdead
The sixth and the final season of the American drama series, 'Peaky Blinders' will soon hit Netflix in 2022.
Image: Instagram/@peakyblindersofficial
The popular HBO Max show, 'Search Party' recently came to an end after the release of five seasons.
Image: Instagram/@searchpartymax
'Black-ish' released its final season on 4 January 2022 while the finale is yet to be released.
Image: Instagram/@blackishabc
The final season of the American drama series, This Is Us will soon hit Netflix sometime in May 2022.
Image: Instagram/@nbcthisisus
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is one of the longest-running daytime talk shows. It is expected to come to end this year/
Image: Instagram/@theellenshow
As the fans await the release of 'Ozark' season 4, it has been revealed that it will be the final season of the show.
Image: Instagram/@ozark
'After Life', the British black comedy-drama tv series will release its third and final season on 14 January 2022.
Image: Instagram/@afterlife_netflix