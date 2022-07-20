Nehal Gautam
Jul 20 ,2022
Wednesday Motivation: Top yoga asanas Malaika Arora suggests for a healthy lifestyle
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana with a belt: This pose opens the hip joints and stretches the entire lower part of the body.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Virabhadrasana II or the Warrior Pose 2: It helps to increase stamina while boosting confidence.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Paschimottanasana with a brick: This pose is great for your core strength, stimulating digestion, and strengthening the back.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Ashwa Sanchalanasana: This pose gives a good stretch to your hips and calf muscles and lengthens the spine. It helps improve blood circulation.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Parivrtta Trikonasana with a stick: This pose helps in core strengthening.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Trikonasana with a brick: This pose improves the flexibility of your spine, engages your core, and reduces stress and anxiety.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose: This asana helps with balance and concentration.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
