Deeksha Sharma
May 07 ,2023
Weekly Wrap: Drone attack, Turkey election, and a grand coronation
Image: AP
Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin after a drone hit the Kremlin on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter
Following the Kremlin attack, Russia retaliated by unleashing a barrage of drone strikes on key Ukrainian cities.
Image: AP
On May 6, Britain's King Charles was coronated during a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Image: AP
India hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) council of foreign ministers' meeting in Goa on May 5.
Image: AP
Former US President Donald Trump faced another rape accusation this week when writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he sexually assaulted her in the 90s.
Image: AP
Ahead of Turkey elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit out at the opposition for being pro-LGBTQ.
Image: AP
The WHO announced on Friday that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global health emergency.
Image: AP
Find Out More