Apr 08 ,2023
Weekly Wrap: Trump's historic arraignment to Finland's NATO induction
Image: AP
Zelenskyy made a state visit to Poland to meet his counterpart Andrzej Duda, and premier Mateusz Morawiecki.
Image: AP
Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping met in Beijing to bolster France-China ties.
Image: AP
Former US President Donald Trump was arraigned on 34 felony counts in New York.
Image: AP
PM Modi met Bhutan King Wangchuck in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
Finland became the 31st country to join NATO in a major blow to Russia.
Image: AP
The Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza, escalating pre-existing tensions.
Image: AP
Twitter CEO Elon Musk replaced the platform's blue bird logo with the iconic 'Doge' meme.
Image: Twitter/@ElonMusk
