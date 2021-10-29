West Indies vs Bangladesh: 3 key player battles to watch out for in today's game
Image: AP/Mahmadullah/Twitter
While Chris Gayle is yet to reach his full potential, Shakib Al Hasan has taken the most wickets and scored the fifth-highest runs in the ongoing World Cup.
Image: AP
The battle of experience will see Mushfiqur Rahim, the highest run-scorer, lock horns against Dwayne Bravo, who bowled one of the most economical spells against England.
Image: AP
Both Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Naim are in top form with the latter coming into today's game as the second-highest run-scorer.
Image: WindiesCricket/AP