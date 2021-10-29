West Indies vs Bangladesh: Top 5 players to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC/CWI
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is one of the few players to score over 10,000 runs in T20 cricket and take 300 wickets.
Image: CWI
Shakib Al Hasan is fifth on the list of most runs scored with 122 runs and is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Evin Lewis scored 56 runs off 35 balls against South Africa, in total he has scored 131 runs in four matches at the T20 World Cup.
Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter
Naim Sheikh got out for a low score against England. Though he has scored 131 runs in 4 matches in this World Cup at an average of 32.75.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
In two matches in the T20 World Cup 2021, Akeal Hosein has picked up three wickets at an economy of 6.37.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC