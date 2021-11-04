West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Image: T20 World Cup
Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps from seven matches and has also been handy with the bat.
Image: ICC
West Indian T20 vice-captain Nicholas Pooran hard-hitting ability makes him one of the players to watch out for
Image: T20 World Cup
Akeal Hosein, the slow left-arm bowler has been tidy for the Windies and will be key on the slow surface.
Image: T20 World Cup
Charith Asalanka has displayed some eye-catching performances and will be one of the players to watch out for.
Image: T20 World Cup
Andre Russell will be the X-factor for West Indies in today's clash. The player is yet to give a performance so far in this tournament.
Image: T20 World Cup