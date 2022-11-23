Suraj Alva
Nov 23 ,2022
What are Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible destinations after parting ways with Man Utd?
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo exited Manchester United after both parties agreed on the termination of the contract mutually.
Image: AP
The relationship between the club and the player had become irreparable following his explosive TV interview.
Image: AP
Following the Manchester United exit, we take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's next destination,
Image: AP
Ronaldo was the subject of Chelsea's interest during the summer but former manager Thomas Tuchel decided against signing him.
Image: AP
With Graham Potter making a rocky start at Stamford bridge they might reignite their interest in the Portuguese skipper.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo's road to stardom began with Sporting CP. The ex-Man United star has been linked with a return to the club but wage could be a hurdle
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find any takers in Europe during summer. He was approached Saudi Arabia based club with staggering transfer fees but he refused.
Image: AP
Due to Ronaldo's commercial interest, MLS teams could also make a bid for him. David Beckham's Inter Miami could try and sign him after showing interest.
Image: AP
Find Out More