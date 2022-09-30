Suraj Alva
Sep 30 ,2022
What can Max Verstappen do to win the F1 title at Singapore GP
Image: Redbullracing/Instagram
After winning five races in a row, Max Verstappen is one win away from winning his second F1 title.
Image: f1/Instagram
For Verstappen to retain his F1 World title, his closest rivals should now have a great race.
Image: AP
Max Verstappen heads to Singapore GP 116 points clear of Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc
Image: AP
Max Verstappen needs to outscore Leclerc by 22 points, Perez by 13 and George Russell by 6.
Image: redbullracing/Instagram
Verstappen has to win the race and hope Leclerc finishes eighth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower
Image: redbullracing/Instagram
Verstappen can win the title if Leclerc finishes ninth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower without fastest lap.
Image: redbullracing/Instagram
Max Verstappen can win the title with five races remaining making him the third driver to achieve the feat.
Image: redbullracing/Instagram
The 25-year-old will join Michael Schumacher and Nigel Mansell to have achieved the feat.
Image: redbullracing/Instagram
