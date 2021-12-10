What is Saryu Nahar National Project which will be inaugurated tomorrow?
The Saryu Nahar National Pariyojna is a project that aims at interlinking five rivers-i.e. Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini through the construction of canals. Once completed, it will
provide assured irrigation water to more than 14 lakh hectares of land across the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Asian News International
The total cost of the project is to be around Rs.9082 crore. “The Saryu Nahar National Project is being monitored by M & A Dte., Central Water Commission (CWC), Lucknow,” as per a govt statement.
It will affect a total of nine districts- Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur & Maharajganj.
The beneficiaries of the project include more than 29 lakh farmers from over 6,200 villages.
According to PM, "The farmers will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximise the agri-potential of the region.”
The much-vaunted construction project would be integrated by PM Modi Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 11. Interestingly, the idea of the whole project was floated back in 1997 but was stalled.
