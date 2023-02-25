Hardika Gupta
When Kareena Kapoor gave look test for '3 Idiots'
@vidhuvinodchopra/Instagram
Raj Kumar Hirani's directorial '3 Idiots' was released in 2009.
@vidhuvinodchopra/Instagram
Recently, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the producer of the film, took to social media and dropped Kareena Kapoor's photos from the look test of the film.
@vidhuvinodchopra/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor played the role of Pia in the film alongside Amir Khan.
@vidhuvinodchopra/Instagram
Here, she wore an orange T-shirt and sported a helmet. This look was kept in the film.
@vidhuvinodchopra/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor was widely appreciated for her role in 3 Idiots. In the movie, Kareena also showed her comic side.
@vidhuvinodchopra/Instagram
