Which countries detected dangerous Omicron variant of COVID-19?
Image: PIXABAY
South African scientists flagged the Omicron variant to WHO on Nov 24 after the country witnessed a steep rise in Coronavirus cases
Image: @HEALTHZA/TWITTER
Botswana has recorded a total of 19 cases of the Omicron variant
Image: AP
After three cases of Omorcron variant was reported in the UK, govt has set out measures including mandatory facemasks in shops and public transport.
Image: AP
In Germany, three cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected
Image: AP
The Dutch authorities reportedly announced that at least 13 people had tested positive for COVID-19
Image: AP
According to the Times of Israel, at least two cases of Omicron variant have been detected in Israel along with at least seven suspected infections
Image: AP
Hong Kong has said that it has detected three new cases of Omicron
Image: AP
Italian National Health Institute said that a case of the new variant was detected in Milan
Image: AP
Belgium was the first European nation to report the Omicron in the country.
Image: AP
Australia detected the Omicron strain among two people who arrived in Sydney from Southern Africa
Image: AP