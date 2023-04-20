Prateek Arya
Which IPL team has most centurions?
BCCI
Ranking teams on the basis of number of centuries hit by players. At No.10 it is Gujarat Titans with no century maker as of yet.
Image: AP
Interestingly the team- KKR- that inaugurated IPL and got the first centurion of the tournament in the form of Brandon McCullum has only 2 centuries till now.
Image: AP
At No.8 it is KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with 3 centuries.
Image: BCCI
At number 7 it is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with 4 centuries.
Image: BCCI
The 5 time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have only 4 centuries in IPL.
Image: BCCI
MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has 9 centuries to its name.
Image: BCCI
At number 4, it is Delhi Capitals with 10 centuries. David Warner, Kevin Pietersen, Shikhar Dhawan, etc. have scored centuries for the Delhi franchise.
Image: BCCI
Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have contributed heavily to win Rajasthan Royals the 3rd position with 13 centuries
Image: BCCI
At Number 2, it is Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 13 centuries up its sleeves.
Image: BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes the No.1 spot with 15 centuries. Ab de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle scored multiple centuries for the franchise.
Image: BCCI
