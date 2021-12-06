Which states in India have discovered the Omicron?
Pixabay
Karnataka (Bengaluru) - On Thursday, December 2, two men- one passenger who had recently arrived from South Africa and a doctor with no travel history tested positive for Omicron strain of COVID.
Associated Press
Gujarat (Jamnagar) - On Saturday, December 4, one man with a history of travelling to Zimbabwe was diagnosed with the B.1.1. 529 strain.
Associated Press
Maharashtra (Thane) - On Saturday, December 4, a 33-year-old marine engineer with a travel history to South Africa tested positive for Omicron strain of coronavirus.
Associated Press
Maharashtra (Pimpri Chinchwad) - On Sunday, December 5, six residents of Pimpri Chinchwad tested positive for the Omicron variants.
Associated Press
Maharashtra (Pune) - Late on Sunday, the State Public Health Department said that a 47-year-old man had tested positive for the new variant.
Associated Press
Delhi - The National Capital reported its first case on December 5 after a 37-year-old man who landed from Tanzania tested positive.
Associated Press
Rajasthan (Jaipur)- As of now, a total of nine people have tested positive for the Omicron variant in the Rajasthan capital.
Associated Press