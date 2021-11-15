Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 so far?
Image: AP
Qatar automatically qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022, as they are hosting the tournament across face cities- Lusall, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Al Warah, and Doha
Twitter Image: @QFA_EN
The 2014 champions Germany was the first among the European nations to qualify for next year’s tournament by finishing at the top of Group J in the European Qualifiers.
Image: AP
Denmark was next to qualify for the global football event from Europe by topping group F of the European Qualifiers.
Image: AP
Brazil was the first nation among the South American nations to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by finishing at the top of the CONMEBOL points table.
Image: AP
The defending champions France qualified for the FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group D among the UEFA nations on November 13.
Image: AP
Along with France, Belgium qualified for the tournament after finishing at the top of Group E in the European qualifiers on November 13.
Image: AP
Croatia reached the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 14, after defeating Russia 1-0 on Sunday and reaching the top of Group H.
Image: AP
The 2010 champions Spain also qualified for the tournament after defeating Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s side Sweden and reaching the top of Group B.
Image: AP
Serbia shocked Portugal by winning 2-1 at Lisbon on Sunday and qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after topping the Group A of European qualifiers.
Image: AP