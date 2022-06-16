Who are BTS? Here's how seven members spearheaded K-pop wave across globe
The South Korean boyband BTS, which debuted in 2013, consists of seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
They made their first appearance on Billboard 200 in 2015 when the album 'Wings' peaked at 26th position, the highest-ranking ever for a K-pop album.
From the most viewed K-pop group music video on YouTube to first K-pop band to perform & receiving a nod at Grammys, BTS became had many firsts for the K-pop community.
They also took home Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist by beating world pop stars like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez proving their sprawling global popularity.
Often preaching self-love and kindness through their music, BTS spoke at the United Nations General Assembly and became the first K-pop band to perform on Saturday Night Live.
The band's three albums debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, only the second band in the world to do so after the legendary The Beatles.
BTS has a total of 23 Guinness World Records to their name including 'most streamed group on Spotify' and 'most Twitter engagements'. They have also been added to the Hall of Fame of 2022.
