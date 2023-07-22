Prateek Arya
Jul 22 ,2023
Who are the host countries of next 5 ICC tournaments?
Image: gujaratcricketassociation.com
India will host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Image: gujaratcricketassociation.com
After ODI World Cup, the next major stop will be ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It will be hosted by West Indies and USA.
Image: AP
Following the T20 World CUP, ICC Champions Trophy will mark its return. It will be hosted by Pakistan in 2025.
Image: AP
ICC T20 World Cup will take place in 2016. India and Sri Lanka will be the joint hosts of the tournament.
Image: AP
South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, will together host the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.
Image: AP
