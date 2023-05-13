Saksham nagar
May 13 ,2023
Who has played the most matches in IPL history?
A look at the list of players to play most matches in the Indian Premier League.
CSK all-rounder is on the number 5 in the list and till now the player has played 222 matches in the tournament for 4 teams.
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli till now has been able to 234 matches in the Indian Premier League and is one of the true legends in the tournament.
MI captain Rohit Sharma has taken his team to 5 IPL titles and also has played 239 games in the tournament.
RCB batsman has played for many teams in IPL and stands second in the list and has played 240 matches so far in the tournament.
CSK captain MS Dhoni has played the most games in the Indian Premier League and the veteran till now has been able to play 246 matches.
