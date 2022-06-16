Who is Camille Vasquez? Attorney who represented actor Johnny Depp in defamation trial
camille.and.johnny
Camille Vasquez has been named the Wonder Woman of the trial after actor Johnny Depp won the defamation claim against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Image: Instagram/@camillevasquezz
Camille M Vasquez hails from Los Angeles, California, United States.
Image: Instagram/@camillevasquezofficial
She was born to Leonel Vasquez and Marilia Vasquez in 1984 and has a sister named Shari K Vasquez.
Image: Instagram/@camillevasquezz
The 37-year-old completed her education at Southwestern Law School and attended the University of Southern California.
Image: Instagram/@camillevasquezofficial
Camille started working with Brown Rudnick LLP as an associate attorney in the year 2018.
Image: Instagram/@camillevasquezz
As per Brown Rudnick LLP, Camille specialises in litigation and arbitration.
Image: Instagram/@camillevasquezz
She was one of the nine attorneys who represented Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's Defamation trial.
Image: Instagram/@camillevasquezz