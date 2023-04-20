Hardika Gupta
Apr 20 ,2023
Who is Moonbin? The ASTRO member who died by suicide
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
Moonbin began his career as a child model and ulzzang (South Korean term meaning best face) in 2004.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
In 2006, he made an appearance in TVXQ's music video for their song Balloons.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
The K-Pop idol was featured in the 2009 drama series Boys Over Flowers. In the series, he portrayed the younger version of So Yi-Jung.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
In 2015, he starred in To Be Continued with five other ITeen boys. They are known as the K-Pop boy band ASTRO.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
ASTRO made its debut in 2016 with the release of EP Spring Up.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
The singer-dancer is also a part of ASTRO'S sub-group Moonbin and Sanha.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
Moonbin opened up about his struggles with anxiety and stress. He said that he dealt with anxiety since he was young.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
In 2019, he announced that he going on hiatus for health-related reasons.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
On February 14, 2020, he ended his hiatus by making his first appearance with the group.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
On April 19, Moonbin died by suicide.
Image: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram
