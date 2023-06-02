Shreya Pandey
Jun 02 ,2023
Who is Neelam Gill? The Indian origin model rumoured to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio
Image:@neelamgill/Instagram
Neelam Gill made headlines when she was spotted with the Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Previously she was also seen with him at Cannes Film Festival.
Image:@neelamgill/Instagram
Neelam Gill is a British model with Indian origins.
Image:@neelamgill/Instagram
The model is 28 years old and her grandparents hailed from Punjab.
Image:@neelamgill/Instagram
As per reports, Neelam Gill started modeling at the age of 14.
Image:@neelamgill/Instagram
In her most recent India visit, Neelam Gill attended the NMACC gala event.
Image:@neelamgill/Instagram
Neelam Gill also attended the Dior Runway show held at Gateway of India in Mumbai.
Image:@neelamgill/Instagram
