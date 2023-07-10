Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 10 ,2023
Who is Rikkie Valerie Kolle? The first trans woman to win Miss Netherlands
rikkievaleriekolle/Instagram
Rikkie Valerie Kolle just made history by becoming the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Netherlands.
The model will only be the second transgender woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.
Rikkie has previously opened up about her journey of transitioning from 'Lil Rik' to Rikkie, a process which started when she was 8.
It was at 11 years of age, that she decided who she truly is, is a woman and officially changed her name to Rikkie.
She considers 31st January of this year her date of rebirth, as it marks the day of her gender-affirming surgery.
She celebrated her 22nd birthday, as the first birthday when she was who she really wanted to be.
Rikkie wants to use her voice and platform to bring awareness and support for the transgender community, letting them know they are not alone.
Rikkie is now gearing up to represent Netherlands, at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant which will be held in El Salvador later this year.
