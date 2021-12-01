WHO issues new advisory amid Omicron fear; warns against 'blanket ban' on travel
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against the “blanket ban” imposed by over 50 nations across the globe as a way to limit the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.
In a new ‘travel warning’ for international traffic, WHO asserted that it is expected that the new variant will be detected “in an increasing number of countries”.
UN health agency suggested that vulnerable people, non-vaccinated and high-risk groups such as the elderly over the age of 60 and those with comorbidities to postpone foreign travel plans.
The WHO was issued the new guidelines on Nov 30 after an increasing number of countries introduced rampant temporary travel measures.
The WHO even urged its 194 member nations that any surge in infections could have severe consequences, but said no high rate of the death toll has been linked with the Omicron variant yet.
