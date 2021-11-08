Who leads F1 2021 Drivers' Championship standings after Mexican GP?
Lando Norris is currently fifth in the F1 2021 Drivers' Championship standings due to his excellent consistency throughout the season.
Sergio Perez is in fourth place in the Drivers' Championship standings with 165 points, having won just one race in Azerbaijan.
Valtteri Bottas' solitary win in Turkey leaves him in third place in the F1 2021 Drivers' Championship standings with 185 points.
Lewis Hamilton's five wins in the 2021 season leaves him in second place in the Drivers' Championship standings with 293.5 points.
Max Verstappen recorded his ninth win in the 2021 season in Mexico to increase his points tally to 312.5 in the Drivers' Championship.
