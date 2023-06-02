Prateek Arya
Jun 02 ,2023
Who took most wickets in WTC 2021-2023 cycle?
Image: AP
Pat Cummins is the 6th highest wicket taker in WTC cycle 2021-23. The Aussie captain took 53 wickets in 15 matches.
Image: AP
Ollie Robinson took 53 wickets in 13 matches. He is 5th in the list of highest wicket takers in WTC cycle 2021-23.
Image: AP
James Anderson took 58 wickets in 15 matches of WTC cycle 2021-23.
Image: AP
India's ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is 3rd in the list. He took 61 wickets in 13 matches.
Image: AP
At number 2. It is South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. He took 67 wickets in 13 matches.
Image: AP
Nathan Lyon is at the top of the list. He is taken 83 wickets in 19 matches to top the WTC 2021-23 cycle leading wicket takers list.
Image: AP
