Prateek Arya
May 04 ,2023
Who Will become the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion?
Image: WWE
Triple H recently unveiled the new WWE World Heavyweight championship.
Image: WWE
The newly introduced title will be a part of the WWE Raw. Thus, let's take a look at the possible inaugural winners.
Image: WWE
Seth Rollins is one of the primary names, who could capture the title. Rollins has been out of the title picture for quite long and this could be his way back.
Image: WWE
Cody Rhodes is another big name, who would enter the WWE Heavyweight Title picture. The American Nightmare could be the inaugural winner.
Image: WWE
Brock Lesnar has a free licence to appear at any brand. He could end everyone's opportunity and become the title holder once again.
Image: WWE
Drew McIntyre getting posted at WWE Raw means he could compete for the vacant championship straightaway.
Image: WWE
Sami Zayn hasn't won a world championship in WWE. With the push he has received recently he could surprise everyone and become the Heavyweight Champion.
Image: WWE
