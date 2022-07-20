Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Who will open alongside Dhawan in Rohit's absence? Predicting India's Playing XI vs WI
Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as India's skipper for the ODI series against West Indies and will open the batting for India.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is most likely to open the innings alongside Shikhar, because of the right-left batting combination.
Ishan Kishan is expected to bat for India at no. 3 in the ODI series against West Indies and also manage the wicket-keeping duties.
Deepak Hooda is most likely to make a comeback into the playing XI and bat at no. 4.
Suryakumar Yadav is most likely to continue batting at no. 5
Shreyas Iyer will replace Virat Kohli in the playing XI and is expected to bat at no. 6.
Veteran allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will come out at bat no. 7 and also lead the spin department.
Allrounder Shardul Thakur is also expected to be a part of the playing XI.
Mohammed Siraj is most likely to be selected in the playing XI ahead of Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.
Prasidh Krishna has been consistent for India and is likely to be the no. 10 for India.
Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will also be a key part of India's playing XI against West Indies in the ODI series.
