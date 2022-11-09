Suraj Alva
Nov 09 ,2022
Why are New Zealand ahead of Pakistan in the race to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final?
Image: AP
New Zealand and Pakistan are set to face each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match in Sydney.
Image: AP
New Zealand topped the Group 1 standings with three wins, a loss and a no result in five matches.
Image: AP
Pakistan sneaked into the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final after winning the last three matches.
Image: AP
Pakistan managed to reach the semi-finals after South Africa lost to the Netherlands in their final match.
Image: AP
Speaking of the record in T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand has 3 wins,1 loss, while one match needs in no result. Pakistan recorded 3 wins but lost 2 matches.
Image: AP
New Zealand has won and lost two matches in Sydney. Having won two matches in the competition at same venue the Black Caps will ook to make it hattrick of wins.
Image: AP
Speaking of Pakistan's record at Sydney men in green has played just two matches. They won one match while the other match was washed out.
Image: AP
New Zealand certainly has a great record at Sydney cricket ground and they would like to keep the record intact by winning match against Pakistan
Image: AP
Find Out More