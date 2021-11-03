Why did Facebook change its name to Meta?

Facebook rebranding as Meta represents the company's commitment towards development of the metaverse; a digital, interactive environment that can not only be seen but experienced by the user.
Image: Meta
Now that Facebook (the social media giant) comes under Meta, it would be easier for authorities to focus on each product, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook itself.
According to analysts, Facebook has undergone a change in identity to protect the core company from negative publicity related to the recent claims by an ex-employee turned whistleblower. The social media company is still going through scrutiny in several parts of the world.
Image: PTI
Additionally, Facebook's major source of revenue is advertisements on the social media platform. Hence, it will be good for the company to rebrand and align its identity with a bigger cause - the development of metaverse.
Image: Unsplash