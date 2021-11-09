Why 'Eternals' is a pathbreaking venture for diverse representation in MCU
Ma Dong Seok, also known as Don Lee, is the first South Korean actor to play a superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played the role of Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal.
Lauren Ridloff's Makkari is the first deaf superhero in the MCU. Makkari is known for her superhuman speed.
Phastos played by Brian Tyree Henry is the first openly gay character in an MCU film. His abilities include inventing technology and intelligent weapons.
Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani plays the role of Kingo, an Eternal with the ability to project cosmic energy with his hand. In order to blend in on Earth, he becomes a popular Bollywood film star.
Ajak, the leader of the Eternals who came to Earth, was a man in the comics, but the role being entrusted to Salma Hayek allowed her to lean into the character's femininity and make herself a 'mother figure'.
