Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 14 ,2022
Why Karim Benzema is a perfect fit to lift Ballon d'Or 2022 crown?
Image: @realmadrid/Instagram
Karim Benzema is the perfect fit to lift the Ballon d’Or 2022 title as he contributed with 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 matches for Real Madrid last season.
Image: AP
While Benzema averaged a direct goal contribution every 66.42 minutes, he registered more goal contributions than Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah.
Image: AP
The 34-year-old Frenchman also scored six goals and assisted once in 10 games for his national team in the 2021-22 season.
Image: AP
Benzema topped LaLiga's 2021-22 scoring charts with 27 goals and 12 assists in 32 league matches. He scored 48.75% of Madrid’s La Liga goals.
Image: AP
While Benzema became five-time Champions League winner in 2021-22, he scored 15 goals and assisted twice in 12 UCL games.
Image: AP
Benzema helped Madrid 1-0 loss against PSG in the 1st leg match of UCL’s Round of 16. Benzema scored three goals in the match to knock PSG out.
Image: AP
In the first leg match of the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea, Benzema yet again hit three goals, handing a 1-3 win to Madrid.
Image: AP
Benzema recently became the 2nd highest goal scorer of Real Madrid by surpassing club legend Raul’s tally and now sits 126 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: @realmadrid/Instagram
Karim Benzema won a total of four trophies in 2022, which were the Supercopa, La Liga, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.
Image: @realmadrid/Instagram
