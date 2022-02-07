Why this year's auctions could be the most important in IPL history
The IPL 2022 mega-auction is just around & franchises will be aiming to add young players to their ranks as this might be the last big auction.
With 10 teams bidding for over 500 players, there are bound to be bidding wars on certain players.
While teams will want to add experienced players to their roster, they will be keeping an eye on potential future stars as well.
A host of international stars are set to go under the hammer including Quinton de Kock and David Warner to name a few.
Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are among the Indian marquee players who will be looking for a new team.
It has been reported that this could be the last big auction in the IPL for the foreseeable future.
Franchises have a chance to set up for their future so teams like PBKS, RCB, Lucknow & Ahemdabad would look at this as a big opportunity.
